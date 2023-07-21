Late night incident at Omaha's Gene Leahy Mall pushing MECA to adjust security presence

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "It's hard to find a time when there's not at least a handful of community groups down there, people walking in the park, running through the park, reading in the park, having lunch in the park," said Kristyna Engdahl, director of communications for MECA.

Most of the time that is what you see at Gene Leahy Mall. It closes at 11 p.m. with hours posted on signs throughout the park. Something one resident 3 News Now spoke to, didn't know.

"I just thought parks were open spaces to hang out whenever you wanted to, but unfortunately these days, they are becoming less kind of like cool hang-out spots," said Rhea, an Omaha resident.

But Wednesday night the signs didn't stop a group of juveniles. Omaha Police said around 11:45 p.m., a witness saw a young person running from the scene with a gun and another with a knife. A stabbing victim arrived at the hospital, but it's unclear if it was related to the incident.

"Usually it's really minor things that we even hear about, if anything at all, so something like this was really unfortunate and really sad to see," Engdahl said.

Rhea said she typically comes to the park during the day.

"Generally I associate sun with safety," Rhea said.

And when she does come at night, it's not alone.

"From past experiences, past stories I have heard, I just think it's safer if I am gonna be out here at night, to be with like my friends," Rhea said.

At any given time, MECA said they have half a dozen contracted security personnel at Gene Leahy Mall, but that number depends on the events happening at the park.

Security enforces rules within the park, like hours and smoking. But, in cases like Wednesday night, security is on-site to de-escalate and Omaha Police take over.

"Our private security will remain in place, but in addition to that we are hiring off-duty officers that will staff the park during peak times, in response to this incident," Engdahl said.

MECA hopes hiring more local off-duty law enforcement will send a message.

"We are vigilant within the park, we are coordinated, we are working together to make sure it continues to be a safe space," Engdahl said.

MECA said there are also security cameras throughout the park.

Heartland of America Park and Lewis and Clark Landing open in August.

