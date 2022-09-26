Late Nights at the Zoo and Howl-O-Ween Safari are making a return for the spooky season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — There are plenty of ways to celebrate the spooky season, so why not spend some time at the zoo? Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is hosting a pair of events that have something in store for all ages.

See the list of events below.

Late Nights at the Zoo: Halloween Edition

October 13 and 20

7p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

$25 for Zoo members and $35 for non-members.

21+ event

Tickets can be purchased online

Each ticket includes one complimentary drink ticket. There will be a series of Halloween-themed activities including over 400 Lanterns in Bay Family Children's Adventure Trails, fire show performances by Omaha Circus Arts, a live DJ, access to select Zoo exhibits after-hours and late-night snacks from local food trucks.

Exhibit areas include Mahoney Kingdoms of the Night, the Suzanne and Walter Scott Aquarium and Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Pavilion.

Costumes are encouraged but the Zoo asks that everyone please dress appropriately.

Howl-O-Ween Safari

Oct. 14, and Oct. 15

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

All ages

$20 per person

Children two and under are free

Tickets can be purchased online

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park is hosting a fun event best suited for those 12 and under where you get to enjoy a campfire for dinner, a marshmallow roast, a ride on a straw-filled hayrack ride and play Halloween-themed games.

This event also includes your very own treat bag and of course, you get to wear your Halloween costume. VIP passes are available for an extra hour until 9 p.m. after others leave the Park. The VIP experience includes a hot dog dinner, a guided hike and a special animal ambassador visit. The VIP passes are $30 per person.

