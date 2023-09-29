Lauritzen Gardens Antique Show returns for its 20th year

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Kimball Lauritzen and Mary Seina were best friends who thought of the idea to start up an antique show the community would embrace.

"They had a vision of bringing lovely antiques and art to the Omaha community,"

Mimi Post, honorary chair member and Seina’s daughter remembers the early years of the show.

"We were back the outside of the garden with six dealers starting," She said.

The event has grown to over 26 vendors offering ornate, one-of-a-kind pieces of art, jewelry and furniture. Advisory chair Cindy Tooher said it gives buyers a sense of nostalgia.

"I see something I used to see at my grandmother’s house or on a dinner table," Tooher said. "It brings that connection back."

For younger buyers, what’s old can be new again. Vendor Anthony Scornavacco said younger people who buy antiques are starting to discover the benefits of having something old.

"People are realizing quality and beauty are things you can add to your interior," He said.

"You might just find something you want to start collecting," Carrie Jenkins Advisory chair.

The community’s support of the show turned Lauritzen and Seina’s dream into a reality they enjoyed for years. Though they’re not around anymore, it’s clear their passion wasn’t forgotten by organizers.

"I know my mom used to say this is heaven on earth," Post said. "This weekend for her was heaven on earth."

The Lauritzen Garden Antique Show runs Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

