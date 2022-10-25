Lauritzen Gardens breaks ground on new play garden for families

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At Lauritzen Gardens you are used to seeing things grow but on Monday the organization was the thing growing.

The ground was broken on a new project — the second in the Play and Grow campaign. The children's garden is named Sofia's Play Garden.

Sofia was there to help.

The space will be good for families close to amenities like parking and bathrooms.

“We wanted something that was uniquely ours here in Omaha. So there are 10 thematic areas that are unique to the great plains and Omaha, Nebraska,” said Executive Director John Newman.

The $13 million donor-funded project is expected to take a few years.

Newman says they're hoping to open it in the warm-weather months of 2024.

