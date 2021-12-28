Lauritzen Gardens closes due to staff shortage

OMAHA, NE — Lauritzen Gardens has shuttered until January 8, 2022 due to a staff shortage. The gardens did not elaborate on what is causing the staff shortage.

This is the notice posted on the garden's website:

Due to a staff shortage, Lauritzen Gardens will be closed to the public from December 28 through January 7, reopening on January 8. Refunds will be given to all timed-ticket purchasers. Education classes after January 1 will be held as scheduled.

