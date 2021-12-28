Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lauritzen Gardens closes due to staff shortage

items.[0].image.alt
Lauritzen Gardens website
Lauritzen Gardens closed
Posted at 9:32 AM, Dec 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-28 10:39:12-05

OMAHA, NE — Lauritzen Gardens has shuttered until January 8, 2022 due to a staff shortage. The gardens did not elaborate on what is causing the staff shortage.

This is the notice posted on the garden's website:

Due to a staff shortage, Lauritzen Gardens will be closed to the public from December 28 through January 7, reopening on January 8. Refunds will be given to all timed-ticket purchasers. Education classes after January 1 will be held as scheduled.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018