Lauritzen Gardens exhibit combines art and nature to explain plant life cycle

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — An exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens is combining art and nature to explore the cycle of plant life from small seeds to big blooms.

It’s called Wonders Under Glass and features a series of glass art installations by Matthew Shrader, paper art by garden staff and photography by Chris Helzer.

As guests move through the gardens, a series of displays explain the process of plant growth and the role plants play in Nebraska's ecosystems.

The exhibit also features a plant petting zoo.

“Aesthetically it ties into the conservatory really well. It just feels really good to be in the conservatory right now, so you’re among the lush foliage and so many orchids in bloom. It’s just a great contrast to the weather outside this time of year. But you also get to see this really great combination of art and nature," said Mia Jenkins, director of marketing with Lauritzen Gardens.

Wonders Under Glass is on display through May 8 and is included with regular admission.

Visit the Lauritzen Gardends website here.

