Lauritzen Gardens hosting an orchid show over the weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It's springtime and that means two things. People are getting their gardens ready and it's about time for orchids at Lauritzen Gardens.

Right now, they're working on removing leaf cover to allow pollinators to emerge and they recommend home gardeners do the same.

The company's COO recommends removing layers in stages with a couple of weeks in between.

At Lauritzen, they're expecting daffodils to peak in mid-April. But the coming weekend is a big one for orchids.

At this weekend's orchid show, the flowers will be out of greenhouses and in the conservatory. Guests will also be able to buy them.

The orchid show and sales are happening Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Entry for non-members is $15 for anyone 13 years old and older or $9 for kids aged three to 12. For kids under two, it's free. Members also get in for free.

