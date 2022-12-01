Lauritzen Gardens offers 'Bright Nights' as part of 'Merry and Bright' festivities for the holidays

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A botanical garden may not be the first place you’d think of when searching for a place to celebrate the holidays, but the staff at Lauritzen Gardens have put a lot of work into making the space "Merry and Bright."

The garden celebrates the holidays with its Merry and Bright festivities. Signs of the season fill the floral display hall; the focal point being a 20 ft tall poinsettia tree.

Mia Jenkins, director of marketing, said the tree features more than 700 poinsettia plants and is an "iconic symbol of the season in Omaha."

A model train circles the tree which Jenkins said, "evokes this sense of nostalgia and sense of whimsy and fun for kids of all ages."

The poinsettias can be found throughout the garden and come in many colors. The sunshine fills the gardens during the day, but during "Bright Nights" Jenkins said they really come alive.

Jenkins said lights are strategically placed to enhance foliage.

"The little palm trees just really shine in the conservatory," she said. "We add other things like fun flamingos, frogs and butterflies that hang overhead."

The goal of the staff is to attract people to the gardens throughout the year.

"There’s still ways to enjoy the lush green elements in the conservatory and the floral display hall," she said. "Things that are symbols of the season that come from the natural world."

More information on Lauritzen Gardens' Merry and Bright festivities can be found on their website, lauritzengardens.org.

