La Vista aims to improve safety of busy intersection

LA VISTA, Neb. (KMTV) — The intersection of 96th and Giles in La Vista is a busy spot for drivers and walkers.

The city of La Vista is currently working to make the intersection safer, reconstructing the sidewalks to better accommodate those with disabilities.

And now they're adding in some technology that could make it safer for drivers.

The city council approved the addition of a Vantage radar and video detection system at the intersection. It would enhance traffic flow in the area, reduce collision numbers, and lower maintenance costs.

The cost of the new system is around $53,000, bringing the total cost to $3.7 million.

