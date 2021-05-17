Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

LaVista Police looking for missing 11-year-old

items.[0].image.alt
Provided
Ryan Larson
E1nhFsfXsAgZuAh.jpg
Posted at 3:57 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 16:59:29-04

LAVISTA, Neb. (KMTV) - The LaVista Police Department is looking for a missing child.

Police said 11-year-old Ryan Larson was last seen near LaVista West Elementary School.

If you know where he is, police ask that you call 911.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018