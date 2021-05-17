LaVista Police looking for missing 11-year-old

LAVISTA, Neb. (KMTV) - The LaVista Police Department is looking for a missing child.

Police said 11-year-old Ryan Larson was last seen near LaVista West Elementary School.

If you know where he is, police ask that you call 911.

The La Vista Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile named Ryan Larson (11year old male). Last seen near @LaVistaWestElem. Please call the non-emergency number/911 if you have information. pic.twitter.com/DNb71FfkuM — La Vista Police (@lavistapolice) May 17, 2021

