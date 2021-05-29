Law enforcement in NE, IA, SD team up for holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa State Patrol, and South Dakota Highway Patrol are teaming up for Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel periods each year.

The partnership includes high visibility patrols on the busiest highways in the region, including Highway 20 and Highway 81 in Nebraska.

Nebraska State Troopers will also focus on impaired driving enforcement in several counties in northeast Nebraska, perform vehicle checks near multiple state recreation areas, and work with Nebraska Game and Parks Officers to keep state park visitors safe.

Troopers in South Dakota and Iowa will be performing similar traffic enforcement efforts in their respective states.

“We’ve developed great relationships with our law enforcement partners in our neighboring states,” said Captain Dain Hicks, Commander of Troop B, which covers northeast Nebraska. “This effort is a continuation of that partnership to encourage and maintain safe travel conditions for motorists in all three states.”

