Law enforcement, mechanics share car care tips during Omaha-area cold snap

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Police and mechanics are sharing tips for drivers as the current cold snap continues.

Freezing temperatures can be rough on vehicles, Ted Ostronic of Unique Auto says it’s a scenario seen all too frequently when the temperature drops. Many vehicles are unable to start in the cold or stall out and need a tow to a repair shop like Ostronic’s.

He said he typically sees about eight cars come through his shop on any given day. On Wednesday, he saw around 19.

The common cause for many breakdowns is older batteries according to Ostronic. He stresses caution for those with batteries five years or older.

“It’s not if it's gonna go bad, it’s when,” Ostronic said. “Mornings like this are when you’re gonna find out.”

Ostronic added that underlying vehicle issues often come to the surface in extreme cold, along with safety hazards.

Officer Chris Abbott of the Bellevue Police Department said some locations are more dangerous than others when it comes to breaking down.

“In the metro, assistance is right there,” Abbott said. “It’s the people in the counties and out on the interstates that you really have to worry about.”

Abbott recommended drivers carry items such as blankets and emergency kits to use in the event of a breakdown, while Ostronic focused on more preventative measures such as regular service checks.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.