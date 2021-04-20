Lawsuit filed to keep Baughn Street open

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Ia. (KMTV) - The fight to keep Baughn Street open is so heated, one man, Tony Beraldi, is taking every step he can to stop it.

"All we really want is to keep Baughn Street open, that's it, it's plain and simple," Beraldi said.

Beraldi explains why it had to come to filing a lawsuit.

"It certainly wasn't the first resort. We tried everything else. We worked through the city planning commission. We worked through city council. This was a last resort," Beraldi said.

During the last council meeting on April 12th, residents aired a video from Jan. 11th where YMCA President and CEO Chris Tointon acknowledged there were missteps. The YMCA should have gotten feedback from city council earlier in the process.

"Whether that's an alley, or whether that's the Y stepping up and supporting some sort of financial support for the city, we want to do what's best for the community," Tointon said.

Some council members also wanted to consider plans to keep Baughn Street open.

But the city still decided to close the street. Beraldi says he loves and would do anything for Council Bluffs. For him, filing the lawsuit shows how much he cares and how hard he'll fight.

"These are good people, I know, I've served on boards and committees. I know nobody wants to hurt other people, I just think they made the wrong decision," Beraldi said.

3 News Now reached out to the city, council members, and their attorney for comment. All declined to talk about the lawsuit.



