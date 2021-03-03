Lawsuit: UNL didn't stop professor's harassment, retaliation

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former University of Nebraska-Lincoln student says in a lawsuit that school officials failed to stop a professor who sexually harassing her and retaliated after she reported the harassment.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the federal lawsuit was filed Sunday by the international student who pursued a Ph.D. in UNL’s Mechanical and Materials Engineering program between 2014 and 2017.

The lawsuit says she faced years of harassment by her adviser and that when she reported it to the Office of Institutional Equity and Compliance, she was met with indifference by Title IX investigators who pressured to drop her case.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.