Leaders in North Omaha host 16th Annual State of North Omaha Summit

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — For the last 15 years, leaders in North Omaha have taken stock of the community’s challenges and successes in the annual State of North Omaha, and this year’s summit featured a special focus on the big financial boost the community will get from bills passed in 2022.

The surge of economic activity North O has seen over the last year was one highlight of this year's event. The opening of new businesses like North End Teleservices brought hundreds of jobs to the community and community leaders hope the continued economic support from the North and South Omaha economic recovery act will keep the community growing.

“You are hearing now about employment opportunities and expansion,” said Willie Barney, founder and CEO of Empowerment Network. “That’s really what we want to show is progress. Also, that this is a really unique opportunity right now to collaborate and align our efforts at a whole new level.”

Another topic discussed at the summit was violence in the community, in particular violence affecting youth. Community leaders spoke about the importance of including youth in community conversations and improving life at home to give kids a stable foundation and help them grow up to be the next generation of leaders in North O.

“Whether you are giving out diapers, or meeting with gang members and trying to change their mindset, everybody has a role to play,” said Letron “Chrome” Lewis, speaker at State of North Omaha. “You help a family then you are helping the youth in that family. So, if you help that family get groceries then that helps the family create that better home environment.”

The summit also included reports from the mayor, city council, Douglas County commissioners, state senators and other leaders of strategic initiatives.

