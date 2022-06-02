Leaders of Montana town visit Omaha for inspiration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Some cities have a high opinion of Omaha. One of them is Billings, Montana.

Their mayor and about 30 other city leaders are visiting with hopes to get ideas on how to improve their town of about 110,000.

They toured Charles Schwab Field on Wednesday and wanted to learn more about how MECA works. That's the nonprofit organization that oversees public facilities like the CHI Health Center, ballpark and Riverfront redevelopment.

"The importance of the convention business here and sports tourism. Billions of dollars of economic benefit and business is generated in Omaha every year through the convention center and sports facilities. Billings could benefit from that but on a much smaller scale. We're the hub of sports tourism in Montana. But we need the facilities and we are lacking a lot of major facilities," said Bill Cole, Mayor of Billings, Montana.

They also visited "Millwork Commons" and talked with law enforcement officials. And of course, they made a stop at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium.

