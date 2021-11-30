LeAnne M. Srb appointed District Court Judge in Fourth Judicial District

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts appointed Papillion’s LeAnne M. Srb to the role of District Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District on Monday morning.

Srb, a graduate of the College of Saint Mary and Creighton University School of Law, has legal expertise that spans over two decades and a variety of subject matters but has focused her career to serve Douglas County. She most recently served as a District Court Referee for cases involving child and spousal support as well as medical support and non-compliance with District Court orders.

Previous to her four-year tenure as a District Court Referee, Srb acted as an Assistant Public Defender in Douglas County District Court as well as the County Court to represent individuals charged with misdemeanors and felonies. Srb is also a member of both the Omaha and Nebraska state bar associations.

The Nov. 29 appointment comes as a result of vacancies created by Gregory M. Schatz and Thomas A. Otepka’s respective July and September retirements.

