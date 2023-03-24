Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park opens for 25th year on Saturday

ASHLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park is opening over the weekend for its 25th year. Visitors can expect to see a wide range of different animals as well as be able to dig for some fossils.

Plus as an added bonus, all children that are under the age of 12 get in for free on Saturday.

See the full press release below

"The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska, will open for its season on Saturday, March 25, and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.

“We always look forward to welcoming visitors back to the Wildlife Safari Park, but especially this year to celebrate the 25th anniversary,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. “We plan to make this an extra-special year, kicking off with dinosaurs arriving May 5 for Jurassic Adventure. What a great way to celebrate! We hope more people than ever will come out to the Park and explore!”

Jurassic Adventure will include some of the world’s largest and most life-like robotic dinosaurs roaming the Wildlife Safari Park from May 5 to October 1.

The dinosaurs will be scattered throughout the Park to give an authentic dinosaur safari feel as guests enjoy their visit. Jurassic Adventure includes full-sized dinosaurs and handmade animatronics created with scientific supervision.

Visitors will be able to dig in fossil pits and can consult a Jurassic Adventure Guide Map identifying all the things to learn, see and do at the Park.

Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park offers four miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing from the comfort of your own vehicle.

Visitors will see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow, 10 White-tailed deer, Prairie dogs, Grey wolves, American black bears, American white pelicans, Sandhill cranes, Trumpeter swans, Whooping cranes, Pygmy goats, Eagles and Bison, the largest terrestrial and heaviest land animals in North America.

All areas of the Wildlife Safari Park are available to drive through and are open to the public. There are also two miles of hiking trails to enjoy.

As an added bonus, Saturday is the final day of the weeklong celebration of the Wildlife Safari Park being voted #1 Safari Park and Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium being Voted #1 Zoo by USA TODAY 10Best

Readers’ Choice Awards. To thank the community, all children under the age of 12 receive free admission to the Wildlife Safari Park on Saturday, March 25.

Jurassic Adventure is included with Wildlife Safari Park admission and membership. The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $12. The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $10, and a senior’s admission, ages 65 and older, is $11.

Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories. Wildlife Safari Park Memberships are available for $75 or as an add-on to your Omaha Zoo membership for $65. A Safari Park Membership is good for one year from date of purchase. The Wildlife Safari Park is open from late March through October with daily hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Visitor Center is also open for food and gift needs."

