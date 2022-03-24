Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park opens Friday for the 2022 season

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release, the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland, Nebraska announced that it will open for the season on Friday and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through October.

The safari park offers four miles of drive-through North American wildlife viewing from the comfort of your own vehicle. Visitors will see a variety of animals in their natural habitats, including more than 60 American elk spread across the 50-acre Elk Meadow, white-tailed deer, prairie dogs, grey wolves, American black bears, pygmy goats, and bison — the largest terrestrial and heaviest land animals in North America.

“All of us are excited to welcome visitors back to the Wildlife Safari Park,” said Gary Pettit, superintendent of the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. “There are now ten deer making their home in Deer Woods, which increases the likelihood of our guests catching a glimpse of them. So plan your adventure and come enjoy nature!”

All areas of the Wildlife Safari Park are available to drive through and open to the public. Unfortunately, due to the presence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Nebraska, the Park’s collection of birds is being kept inside to protect their health.

“The major way that HPAI is transmitted is from the feces of infected wild birds,” said Dr. Sarah Woodhouse, Director of Animal Health. “This can happen as wild birds fly overhead, or by someone stepping in infected wild bird feces and carrying the infection with them on their shoes or their vehicle tires.” Therefore, until further notice, the American white pelicans, sandhill cranes, trumpeter swans, whooping cranes, and chickens will not be outside or visible to guests. Also, the eagle aviary will be closed but visitors can view from outside the area.

The price for adults, ages 12 to 64, is $9

The price per child, ages 3 to 11, is $7

A senior’s admission, ages 65 and older is $8.

Military personnel receive $1 off in all categories

Wildlife Safari Park memberships are available for $65 or as an add-on to your Omaha Zoo membership for $55. A safari park membership is good for one year from date of purchase. The Wildlife Safari Park is open April through October with daily hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The visitor center is also open for food and gift needs.

The Wildlife Safari Park is committed to the safety and well-being of guests, animals, and employees, and will make changes as needed based on actual operating conditions and guidance from public health experts and elected officials

More information is available: wildlifesafaripark.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.