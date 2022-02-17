Legendary Omaha photojournalist to have street renamed in his honor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Legendary photojournalist Rudy Smith Sr. documented history and made history. Now a portion of Lake St. will be named in his honor.

For 45 years, Rudy worked at the Omaha World-Herald, a career that was born as he picketed the paper, demanding they hire more people of color.

At the time, Rudy was still in high school and was the president of the NAACP Youth Council.

“They did peaceful protests downtown, because a lot of stores you weren’t allowed to go, theaters we had to go to the balcony," said his wife, Llana Smith. "And the World-Herald had never hired any Afro-Americans.”

During the protest, Smith spoke with one of paper's leaders.

"The president at the time asked, ‘Then why don’t you come in and apply?’" Llana said. "And he did, and he did get the job."

Rudy was the first Black full-time employee in the newsroom. He quickly fell in love with photojournalism, and his favorite assignments were those close to his home.

"Taking pictures on the Northside to just show what everyday life really was like in our neighborhood on the Northside," Llana said.

Rudy never lost touch with his passion for civil rights and remained involved in civic groups outside of work.

His passion was in part what pulled him to North Omaha during the riots of 1960s, an event other journalists were afraid to cover.

"His heart and his spirit was there in what was going on, because he know we needed change," Llana said.

Rudy died in 2019, but his legacy will live on. Lake Street between 34th Ave. and 36th St. will become Rudy Smith Sr. St.

It's just a block away from the former site of Salem Baptist Church where Rudy was a deacon.

The new street name will serve as a reminder to those who pass, perhaps a way to spark curiosity about who he was.

"Just to have had a street named after him, the fact that it would say, 'this man must have been somebody,'" Llana said.

And for his wife Llana, who has headed the effort to rename the street, it’s a love letter of sorts.

"Now when I’m doing it, in the back of my mind, I’m like 'Rudy, are you proud, honey? Are you happy with this?’”

The Omaha City Council approved the name change on Tuesday. A ceremony will be held on May 14th at noon to celebrate and make it official.

SEE THE WORK OF RUDY SMITH SR.

