Legislature approves 4,000-acre lake near Omaha; Ashland prepares for possibilities

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Legislature gave final approval Tuesday to a plan that calls for a 4,000-acre lake between Lincoln and Omaha.

The lake might go east of the Platte River and north and south of Linoma Beach, Speaker Mike Hilgers told the natural resources committee in February.

Ninety percent of the $1 billion project will come from private funds, which the state still needs to find.

The area is a stone’s throw from Ashland where residents have a lot of unknowns.

“There is still a lot of confusion by all of us here on where exactly the lake is going to go,” said Chuck Niemeyer, Ashland City Councilmember and part-owner of land in the Linoma Beach area.

Niemeyer has heard the lake may go on or near his land.

“I have no idea until we really find out if it doesn’t directly affect the lake that’s fine we’ll still operate Linoma Beach as it is, if it does affect Linoma Beach that’s the way life is,” said Niemeyer.

Talk of a lake near Ashland has been almost a dirty word in the past. That's because past efforts have involved damming the Platte River and displacing parts of the town.

Those efforts date back from the 19th century to as recent as a few years ago.

This plan involves no dam, just a sandpit lake, causing a more positive reaction in the community.

“With it being over there and actually dug out and not dug up, it’s actually a very good enhancement for what we've been up against since the late 1800s," said Bradley Pffeifer, President of the Ashland Area Chamber of Commerce.

Ashland is a community already growing due to its small-town charm, beauty and proximity to Lincoln and Omaha. There is a housing boom and commercial property selling for two or three times its value.

“Every week I probably get one or two calls about trying to find a way to do business here so it’s a very popular area,” said Pffeifer.

With that comes issues.

“It could be good for a lot of the businesses. It's just what are we going to do for housing?" said Niemeyer. "We’re pretty maxed out on housing, it’s not easy to buy a house in Ashland now."

The state will begin to work with nearby landowners on a possible deal for the land and the water project committee known as STAR WARS will still meet to ensure the project is handled properly.

Water and feasibility studies will also go on before anyone takes a swim or a boat ride. The best estimate right now on that is that it is about a decade away.

“As long as they leave the lighthouse there, it’s a very historic structure that needs to stay there,” said Niemeyer.

The lake would be rather large at 4,000 acres. For reference, the size of West Okoboji Lake is less than 3,500 acres.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.