Less than 24 hours to vote for Nebraska State Patrol in Cruiser Calendar Contest

Nebraska State Patrol
Less than 24 hours left to vote for the above picture.
Posted at 2:36 PM, Aug 02, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last year, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) placed fifth in the National Cruiser Competition. Less than 24 hours remain for this year’s competition and the NSP is once again seeking votes to help secure a top spot.

Nebraska State Patrol sent out a tweet about the competition with a link to vote:


