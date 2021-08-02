Less than 24 hours to vote for Nebraska State Patrol in Cruiser Calendar Contest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last year, the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) placed fifth in the National Cruiser Competition. Less than 24 hours remain for this year’s competition and the NSP is once again seeking votes to help secure a top spot.

Nebraska State Patrol sent out a tweet about the competition with a link to vote:

Less than 24 hours left in the National #CruiserCalendar contest! As of Friday, Nebraska was the smallest population state in the Top 10!



If you haven't already voted, here's the link:https://t.co/MlrzCogOAB#Thanks #Nebraska #NebraskaSky #PatrolTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/iWvRPnmPh9 — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) August 2, 2021



