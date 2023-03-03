'Let's Find Us' campaign wants folks to unplug from their phones

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — How often do people use their cell phones? For many, it’s a big part of their lives.

But one initiative pushes for a disconnect. And it's from a cell phone company. The campaign is being put on by U.S. Cellular and is called "Let's Find Us Again."

The goal is to get people to take a break from their devices for five minutes or up to five days.

3 News Now talked to staff members in Papillion who said the campaign is also helping them connect with customers.

"It brings our role as ‘the cell phone provider’ as more than just the cell phone provider. We care about our people. We care about our communities and this is a way for us to just connect again with everybody. And it's been fun to talk to customers about," said Brita Sculley.

Friday was also a National Day of Unplugging which is held on the first Friday in March each year.

For more information on the campaign, go to U.S. Cellular's website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.