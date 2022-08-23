Letters from former Ralston Arena marquee to be recycled into public art

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from the City of Ralston, the letters above the marquee of the former Ralston Arena will soon be recycled into a public art sculpture.

Ralston is challenging artists from around the metro to use letters in 'Ralston' to create the sculpture that will greet those who drive through 72nd and Main Streets.

The sculpture is in celebration of the recently created Ralston Arts and Creative District (RACD).

The arena was renamed the Liberty First Credit Union Arena as part of a sponsorship agreement that started in January of this year.

“Our Recycled Letters sculpture competition is an incredible way to celebrate the new Ralston Arts and Creative District. The contest will help draw attention to our community’s goal of becoming a metro destination to experience art and culture while enjoying the charm of our small-town-in-the-city-vibe,” RACD Board Member Chloe Hamel said.

The competition includes a $3,000 award for the winner and funding to pay for the sculpture's fabrication and installation.

Interested artists can learn more on this website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.