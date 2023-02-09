Lewis and Clark Landing to receive new sculpture of Chief Big Elk

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, folks got a first look at the progress of a piece of art. It's a sculpture of Chief Big Elk of the Omaha tribe.

What is shown is the clay work but there's more to do before it's installed at Lewis and Clark Landing on the Riverfront.

It will eventually be cast in bronze. It's artist Benjamin Victor's creation and the vision is a collaboration with the Omaha tribe.

“When I first came in I said wow our family and our descendants are very grateful for some recognition from the city,” said Rudi Mitchell, former Omaha Tribal chairman.

The artist's goal is to help people get a better understanding of the first people that called our area home.

Victor relied heavily on a painting by George Catlin for details to include. Catlin traveled the west in the 1800s documenting various tribes.

This work-in-progress sculpture can be seen this week at KANEKO in the old market.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.