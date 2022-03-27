Lied Center for Performing Arts announces 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lied Center for Performing Arts has announced the 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series. It will feature “Hamilton”, “The Book of Mormon,” and many others.

Here’s a list of shows from the Broadway Package:

“Chicago”

Oct. 25-28 (four performances)

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Dec. 22-24 (five performances)

“Legally Blonde: The Musical”

Feb. 23-25, 2023 (four performances)

“Jagged Little Pill”

April 25-30, 2023 (seven performances)

“Hamilton”

Aug. 2-13, 2023 (16 performances)

Here is a list of the “Add-on” Broadway shows:

“STOMP”

Nov. 3-4 (two performances)

“On Your Feet!”

Jan. 27-28, 2023 (two performances)

“The Book of Mormon”

March 24-26, 2023 (five performances)

“Madagascar the Musical”

April 15, 2023 (two performances)

“Highlighted by ‘Hamilton,’ this historic season represents a new high mark for Broadway at the Lied Center,” said Bill Stephan, the Lied’s executive director.

Season package renewals and upgrades are available immediately to current subscribers. New-season packages go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. March 29.

