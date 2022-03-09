Lied Center to feature 16-show 'Hamilton' performance run next August

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced that Lin Manuel-Miranda's awarding-winning Broadway musical "Hamilton" will come to Lincoln in a big way next year.

From Aug. 2 through Aug. 13, 2023, the Lied Center will be home to "Hamilton" for a 16-show engagement, which will tie the Lied Center's existing record for the longest run of a Broadway show in its 30-year history.

The musical — which has won 11 Tony awards, a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy Award, Billboard Music Award and even Kennedy Center Honors — was a hit for both pop culture viewing and as the subject of critical acclaim from the get-go when it was first performed in 2015.

It will be part of the 2022-23 Glenn Korff Broadway Series when it comes to the Lied Center. The musical is a cultural reimagining of the Founding Fathers with Alexander Hamilton taking the obvious lead while featuring other historic figures such as Aaron Burr, King George III, Eliza Hamilton and George Washington.

The University of Nebraska said that the best way to guarantee tickets is to purchase a season subscription for the 2022-2023 Glen Korff series, and subscribers who renew their subscriptions will guarantee their seats for the premiere before tickets become available to the public. Subscriptions will become available for purchase later this month on March 29, with further information to be announced.

For resources, check the Lied Center for the Performing Arts website here.

