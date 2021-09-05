LifeNet helicopters make stop at Open Door Mission

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — September is National Hunger Awareness Month and one organization made a difference Sunday in a very unique way.

LifeNet of the Heartland partnered with Hy-Vee on 156th and Maple to host "Fill the Helicopter."

The goal was to collect food donations from shoppers for the Open Door Mission and at around 2:30 this afternoon, the food was flown by helicopter to the Open Door Mission.

"The donations have been absolutely outstanding. We couldn't thank the citizens of Omaha enough to come out and do this. We have probably raised $3,000 to $4,000 worth of food so far to give to the Open Door Mission, and it continues to keep climbing. We've got a ton of kids taking some food over as we speak, so it's been a wonderful turnout today,” said Kevin Hallam of LifeNet of the Heartland.

Volunteers had to load four extra trucks with groceries to drive over as well because the helicopter was so full, it met the helicopter’s weight limit.

