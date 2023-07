OSCEOLA, Neb. (KMTV) — 3 News Now received a video from the Polk County Sheriff's Office of a massive lighting strike caught on a Nest camera.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the strike caused six people to be sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The lightning strike took place in Osceola, Neb.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.