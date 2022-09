LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN & KMTV) — There was a scare in Lincoln today when reports of a suspicious package shut down the airport.

Officials were called around 10 a.m. after the TSA detected the package. Passengers and staff were evacuated. About an hour later, officials gave the all-clear.

According to flightview.com, more than half of departures at the airport were delayed.

