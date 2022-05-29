Lincoln bakery hosts fundraiser for Uvalde families on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A Lincoln bakery that is well known for fundraising and helping our schools in the capital city.

But over the weekend, funds raised will be helping the families of Uvalde, Texas.

Located near 33rd and Pioneers, "Butterfly Bakery" hopes to help cover funeral and medical expenses for the families affected.

They're partnering with a program called "VictimsFirst". This organization will distribute the donations made to the bakery.

Butterfly Bakery says they're going to help in any way possible.

“They already had the biggest loss in their lives. They don't need to worry about covering anything rather than their grievances. We really need to step in and help these people across the nation. We just hope they'd do the same for us if something like this were to happen.” said executive assistant Zander Rogers.

The bakery has colorful desserts along with cupcakes with "Robb Elementary" written on them.

Twenty percent of the proceeds collected Saturday will go to the families affected.

