Lincoln-based nonprofit Rabble Mill expands youth skateboarding classes to Omaha

Instilling a valuable lesson for kids in a fun way—that’s the goal of the Lincoln-based non-profit Rabble Mill.

They use skateboarding to teach these life lessons, and now their classes have expanded into Omaha.

Instructor Mike Benner said teaching kids how to skateboard is the best of both worlds.

“I’ve been a skateboarder for 15 years,” Benner said. “I’ve always liked working with kids, so now that I get to do both it’s just amazing.”

Benner has been holding skating lessons in Omaha for the past 4 weeks, he said he’s excited to help bring the skating classes to the city.

Part of Rabble Mill’s Lincoln-based skate school The Bay teaches kids a variety of skateboard tips and tricks. From beginner to advanced, there’s something for every skater.

Benner said providing a positive learning experience is crucial to helping kids succeed, both on and off the skateboard.

“It’s intimidating,” Benner said. “You’re not very confident on the skateboard, and then you do a trick and you get confidence. That spills over into everything in your life.”

Parents of kids in the program said they feel the same way. Mom Victoria Treangen said the lessons have caught on with her children.

“We started with one and then each week,” Treangen said. “Then the next one wanted to come, and the next one wanted to come.”

Treangen’s daughter Isadora said she found her interest in skateboarding organically.

“There was this weird longboard at our house, and I was just like, I want to ride on this,” Isadora said.

Isadora challenged other kids to not be afraid of trying something new.

“You just gotta do what you want to do and step out of your comfort zone sometimes,” Isadora said.

Classes are held in Omaha each weekend and skateboards and helmets are provided free of charge. For more information visit thebay.org.

