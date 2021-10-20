Watch
Lincoln bishop reassigns priests accused of misconduct

Abuse allegations have been leveled at the Catholic Church for decades
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Lincoln Diocese has reassigned and placed restrictions on a pair of priests after an investigation into misconduct claims.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that the reassigned priests are Scott Courtney, who faced allegations that he had sexual contact with a woman, and Thomas Dunavan, who was accused of sexual misconduct that dated back 20 years.

Neither priest has been charged with a crime but Courtney has been out of active ministry since September 2018, and Dunavan was placed on administrative leave in March 2019.

Bishop James Conley announced this month that Courtney was assigned to minister to prisons, nursing and retirement homes. Dunavan was assigned to provide administrative assistance to the chancery and help retired priests.

