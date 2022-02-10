Lincoln boy with autism, age 9, goes missing

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Joshua Beltz, a nine-year-old boy who lives in Lincoln, is missing. On Wednesday evening, the Lincoln Police Department distributed a press release stating that Beltz was last seen around 4:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Gaslight Lane.

Beltz is 4'6" tall, 60 pounds, with brown hair and is Caucasian. He was last seen wearing a navy blue polo shirt and khaki pants, with a "leather racing jacket with the numbers 76 on it."

He is said to have autism but is verbal. Anyone who knows the location of the missing boy is asked to immediately call police dispatch at 402-441-6000.

