Lincoln Correctional Center inmate injured in assault

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was brought to the hospital for serious injuries stemming from an assault by another inmate.

The incident happened before 10 p.m. Saturday in a cell shared by both inmates.

Officials said staff members intervened when both men were involved in a verbal dispute about 40 minutes before the assault. Later on, one inmate was seen assaulting the other and additional staffers were called to separate them.

The injured inmate was brought to the hospital with head injuries.

An investigation is underway. Neither inmate has been identified.

