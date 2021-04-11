Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lincoln Correctional Center inmate injured in assault

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP
An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was brought to the hospital for serious injuries stemming from an assault by another inmate.
Jail Cell
Posted at 1:17 PM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 14:17:04-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) - An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center was brought to the hospital for serious injuries stemming from an assault by another inmate.

The incident happened before 10 p.m. Saturday in a cell shared by both inmates.

Officials said staff members intervened when both men were involved in a verbal dispute about 40 minutes before the assault. Later on, one inmate was seen assaulting the other and additional staffers were called to separate them.

The injured inmate was brought to the hospital with head injuries.

An investigation is underway. Neither inmate has been identified.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018