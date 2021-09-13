Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club hosts picnic for international students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A new group of international students was given a warm welcome in Lincoln on Sunday.

Each year, Lincoln Downtown Rotary Club hosts a picnic including food and games for international students from all the schools in the city at Holmes Park.

One exchange student from France said he was excited to learn more about the Cornhusker state.

"In France, we don't have the same system, don't have the same kind of campus, experience of life, everything bigger. In France, in comparison with here, it's like you have bigger campus, sports, everything is around sports, you have fraternity, you have lot of club," said exchange student Ludovic Layral.

Layral plans on staying in Nebraska for one year.

