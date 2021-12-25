Lincoln driver suffers life-threatening injuries after pursuit leads to crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — A driver in Lincoln suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing while fleeing from a traffic stop.

Around 12:50 a.m. on Saturday a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a Mercedes sedan without license plates near 27th and Vine streets.

The driver fled northbound and the trooper pursued. The chase lasted less than two minutes.

The Mercedes was stopped by hitting a parked car after turning southbound on 31st street.

No other person was involved in the crash.

NSP has requested that the Lincoln Police Department investigate the crash, according to a press release.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt.

