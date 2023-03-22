Lincoln family calls pet detective to help find missing dog

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A missing Lincoln dog is back with their family after getting some help from a local pet detective.

Oliver was able to push his way out of a Petco kennel and later someone saw him get hit by a car.

His family contacted Pet Detective Karin Tarquwyn who has helped find missing pets from Omaha, Lincoln and even Ecuador.

For years she volunteered for missing person searches and now she uses the techniques with pets.

“It's not just as simple as throwing down a tracking dog and running after it. You really gotta start spiraling and the key is we have to get that pet owner in front of that dog to see if he'll go 'That's my person,'" said Tarquwyn.

On Tuesday, Oliver was reunited with his family after an animal control officer found him. He was taken to a vet to be checked out.

