Lincoln family using lemonade stand to fight pediatric cancer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) - For the 5th year in a row, a Lincoln family used a lemonade stand to fight pediatric cancer.

The Suckstorf family set up in a couple of spots around Lincoln this weekend selling you guessed it, lemonade, and other goodies.

They raised over $4,000 in the last two days for cancer research and to support families dealing with the disease.

They plan on setting up the lemonade stand again next year, hoping to double that amount.

In the past five years that lemonade stand has raised over $15,000 for pediatric cancer.

