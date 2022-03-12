Lincoln fire inspector's death at home ruled in line of duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The death of a Lincoln fire inspector at his home will be considered a death in the line of duty.

Fifty-seven-year-old Don Gross died of a heart attack at his home on Jan. 4. Karla Houfek, a coordinator with Nebraska’s Local Assistance State Team, says Gross died within 24 hours of performing stressful, strenuous work as part of his job.

That meets the federal criteria for his death to be considered job-related.

Gross had been on scene of a structure fire in Lincoln in the hours before his death.

The ruling means Gross' family is eligible for a payment from the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program.

