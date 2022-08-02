Lincoln fire investigators determine cause of blaze that engulfed a home Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — There was an update on Tuesday about a Friday blaze at a west Lincoln home near Southwest 24th and West A Streets.

The fire was caused by an improperly disposed of cigarette, according to investigator Chuck Schweitzer. It caused $200,000 worth of damages, a Lincoln Fire & Rescue spokeswoman said.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews responded to the blaze around 7:40 p.m. after a caller reported seeing the home’s back porch on fire.

When crews arrived, the home was fully engulfed in flames, Battalion Chief Jim Bopp said.

Four people who were inside of the home made it out safely.

Bopp said that during a search, crews found a dog in the basement that was not breathing. Crews attempted to resuscitate the dog but were unsuccessful.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.