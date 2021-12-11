Watch
Lincoln Hy-Vee employee arrested for alleged felony theft totaling over $20K

Nati Harnik/AP
File Photo: Hy-Vee is giving people an additional incentive to get the coronavirus vaccine. Beginning Tuesday, each person who completes their COVID-19 vaccination at a Hy-Vee pharmacy or pop-up Hy-Vee vaccination clinic will receive a $10 Hy-Vee gift card.
Posted at 8:31 PM, Dec 10, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday the Lincoln Police Department was called to investigate a purported employee theft at the Hy-Vee supermarket on 84th St. in Lincoln.

Between digital footage and accounts from Hy-Vee loss prevention personnel, LPD had probable cause to arrest 24-year-old Melvin Mosley, an employee of the store, for felony theft by deception.

Mosley was said to have illicitly gained $20,474 in a period of just under six months, spanning from June 24 to Dec. 8.

In a press release distributed by LPD Sergeant Chris Vigil on Friday, Mosley "had been using fictitious cigarette sales to pocket money from cash registers and money provided by customers."

The man was taken into custody without incident and was sent to the Lancaster County Jail under charges of felony theft by deception, a charge that has a minimum theft threshold of $5,000.

