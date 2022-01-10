Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and partners are hosting a series of walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics to encourage people in the community to get vaccinated and booster doses.

The clinics will offer first or second doses of the vaccine to children five and older, Pfizer boosters to anyone 12 and older, and Moderna boosters to anyone 18 and older.

Here is the schedule for this week's walk-in clinics:

Tuesday, Jan. 11, 4 to 6:30 p.m., Arnold Elementary School (5000 Mike Scholl St.)

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Clinton Elementary School (1520 N. 29th St.)

Thursday, Jan. 13, 3:15 to 6 p.m., Elliott Elementary School (225 S. 25th St.)

Vaccinations usually take less than an hour.

If you want to schedule an appointment or to find additional clinic times and locations click here or call 402-441-4200.

