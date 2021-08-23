Watch
Lincoln man charged in fatal bus shooting pleads no contest

Posted at 10:42 AM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 11:42:27-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man has pleaded no contest to reduced charges in a shooting that killed a 69-year-old woman as she rode on a Lincoln city bus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that 28-year-old Joel Jones Jr. pleaded no contest to manslaughter, an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime, and use of a firearm by a prohibited person as part of a plea agreement Friday.

Jones initially pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and four felony weapons counts in the July 2020 shooting that killed Sharon Johnson. Johnson was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital.

