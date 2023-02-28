Lincoln man cited for DUI twice within 4 hours

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The Lincoln Police Department cited a Lincoln man twice within four hours for DUI on Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 27 at 9:49 p.m., Lincoln Police officers conducted a traffic stop near 27th & E Street. Joshua D. Steckly, 26, was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI. He was transported to LifePointe where he tested at .145 blood alcohol level, say police. The legal limit in Nebraska is .08. Steckly was cited for DUI and turned over to a sober party.

On Feb. 28 at 1:40 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of N. 59th Street and Holdrege on the report of a one-vehicle accident. Steckly was identified as the driver, according to LPD, and was suspected to still be intoxicated. He was transported to jail where police allege he tested .204, which is two-and-a-half times the legal limit. Steckly was cited for DUI, negligent driving and no insurance.

