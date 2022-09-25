Watch Now
Lincoln man dies after crash between a motorcycle and a car

Posted at 11:06 AM, Sep 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-25 12:06:45-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday involving a motorcycle.

According to police, at around 2:26 PM, a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle was traveling westbound on West O Street.

Witnesses reported that at approximately South West 19th street a white Hyundai Sedan pulled out in front of the motorcycle, according to police.

The motorcyclist was identified as a 45-year-old Lincoln man. He was transported to the hospital but eventually died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 402-441-6111 or Crime Stoppers at 402 475-3600.

