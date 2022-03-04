Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing wife's boyfriend

handcuffs
FILE
handcuffs
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:11:06-05

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his estranged wife's new boyfriend in downtown Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports 28-year-old Marlon Miranda Jr. was sentenced Thursday to life, plus another 45 to 50 years for a firearms conviction in the June 2020 death of Jose Santos Parra Juarez.

A jury convicted Miranda in December of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony. Police have said Miranda confronted his estranged wife and Juarez at a restaurant during a friend's birthday party and shot Juarez several times at point-blank range in a jealous rage. Miranda was then shot by an off-duty Bellevue police officer as Miranda attacked his wife.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018