Lincoln Police arrest Husker Football Player for robbery

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Police have arrested Husker Football player, Arik Gilbert, 21, for robbery.

Here's what we know from police:

According to Lincoln Police, on Tuesday before 2 a.m., Lincoln Police were dispatched to a report of a burglary at SJ’s Liquor and Vape Shop at 2645 O Street.

Upon arrival, Lincoln Police said officers observed a glass door that had been shattered with large cement chunks from the parking lot and the suspect walking toward the exit carrying a bag.

Officers arrested 21-year-old Arik Gilbert of Lincoln without incident and he was taken to the Lancaster County Jail for burglary said police.

The total value of the stolen items in the bag was $1,672.07 and included a variety of vape products, Delta 8, cigars and lighters. Damages to the business were approximately $650

