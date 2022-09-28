Lincoln Police arrest suspect homicide suspect in connection to death of Ronnie Patz

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday, the Lincoln Police Department arrested William T. Wright for alleged first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the death of Ronnie J. Patz.

In a news release, the Lincoln Police Department said: LPS started a homicide investigation following the discovery of the body of 61-year-old Ronald S. George in a field near North 3rd and P Streets. Information gathered during that investigation led officers to an area near Northwest 12th and West Bond Streets where 49-year-old Patz was found dead.

The release continues, "Lincoln Police Department Investigators and Crime Scene Technicians continued their investigation by conducting additional interviews, searching various locations for evidence, and collecting evidence that was submitted for additional forensic analysis. Due to their ongoing efforts throughout the course of the investigation and forensic examination results, William Wright was ultimately arrested."

Both investigations are ongoing, and we ask anyone with information to contact the Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

