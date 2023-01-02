Lincoln Police Department arrest suspect in New Years Day shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a news release from the Lincoln Police Department, a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting on early Sunday morning that injured two men.

Here's what we know from Lincoln Police:

On Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at 5:16 p.m., the Lincoln Police Department arrested 36-year-old Frederick Gooch of Lincoln in connection with an early morning shooting that injured two men near North 30 and Vine Street.

At 3:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to a report of gunshots near North 30th and Vine Streets. Officers discovered two men, ages 27 and 26, had sustained gunshot wounds.

Lincoln Police investigators developed information that led to the arrest.

LPD says Gooch was arrested without incident and will be charged with First Degree Assault, Second Degree Assault and two counts of Use of a Deadly Weapon to Commit a Felony.

The investigation is ongoing, and investigators continue to analyze evidence and process the scene to determine what occurred. Both eastbound lanes on Vine Street are open however one westbound lane will remain closed on Monday as Crime Scene Investigators continue the on-scene investigation.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident, including video or photographic evidence, to come forward by calling 402.441.6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402.475.3600.

